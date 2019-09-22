Panthers' Greg Olsen: Playing Week 3

Olsen (back) is listed as active Sunday at Arizona, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Olsen's practice reps have been impacted the last two weeks due to a back injury, but his ability to fit in every rep in the last two Week 3 sessions forecast the Panthers' decision with his availability. He'll look to become the third TE to strike against the Cardinals defense in as many games (T.J. Hockenson went for 6-131-1 in Week 1, while Mark Andrews had 8-112-1 last Sunday).