Panthers' Greg Olsen: Plays 59 snaps
Olsen played 59 of 64 offensive snaps, but failed to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Vikings.
Olsen's activity level is certainly encouraging, as it seems his foot injury didn't prevent him from filling his usual role. Going against a sticky Vikings secondary, however, the tight end was unable to get involved in the passing game. As long as he avoids any setbacks, Olsen will hope this Sunday's game versus the Packers allows him play and produce at his established level.
