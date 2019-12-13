Play

Panthers' Greg Olsen: Practicing Friday

Olsen (concussion) took part in Friday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Olsen still hasn't cleared the league's concussion protocol, but he was able to practice on a limited basis all three days this week. That activity bodes well for his chances of returning to action Sunday against the Seahawks if an independent neurologist is willing to sign off on his availability.

