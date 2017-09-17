Panthers' Greg Olsen: Probable to return Sunday
Olsen is probable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills due to a right foot injury, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Per Max Henson of the Panthers' official site, Olsen walked to the locker room without a shoe in the midst of the second quarter. The veteran tight end has yet to reenter the game, though, so the ailment may be more serious than the team is letting on. In his stead, Ed Dickson is handling TE reps.
