Panthers' Greg Olsen: Progresses to full practice
Olsen (foot) was a full practice participant Thursday, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Since putting an end to a three-game absence Week 6, Olsen's practice reps have been limited at times to avoid any extra stress on his right foot. He's proceed to earn 181 of 184 snaps on offense over the last three games, accruing 10 receptions (on 16 targets) for 109 yards and two touchdowns along the way. Olsen will look to build upon those numbers Sunday versus a Buccaneers defense that has conceded 9.9 YPT and four touchdowns to tight ends in seven games this season.
