Panthers' Greg Olsen: Puts in full practice Thursday
Olsen (rest/foot) practiced in full Thursday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
After taking a veteran's day off Wednesday, Olsen handled every practice rep presented to him one day later, effectively clearing him for his seventh appearance in a row. In the previous six, he took the field for 342 of 361 snaps on offense (94.7 percent), reaching the end zone in four of those games. His output otherwise has been inconsistent, though, with two outings of less than 10 yards and the other four between 40 and 76 yards.
