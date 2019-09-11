Panthers' Greg Olsen: Questionable for Thursday night

Olsen (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Olsen practiced in full Wednesday after being held out of Tuesday's season. The veteran tight end picked up the back injury during Carolina's season-opening loss to the Rams, but said Tuesday that he expects to suit up for the Week 2 matchup. If Olsen gets the green light to play, he'll presumably handle a normal workload as Carolina's starting tight end.