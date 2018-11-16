Panthers' Greg Olsen: Ready to face Detroit

Olsen (foot) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Detroit.

Olsen returned to full participation Friday after being listed as a limited participant the previous two days. He's still at risk of an in-game setback with his foot injury, but the downside is outweighed by a favorable matchup against a Lions defense that's surrendered 9.2 yards per target to tight ends (and 8.9 yards per pass attempt overall).

More News
Our Latest Stories