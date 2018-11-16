Panthers' Greg Olsen: Ready to face Detroit
Olsen (foot) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Detroit.
Olsen returned to full participation Friday after being listed as a limited participant the previous two days. He's still at risk of an in-game setback with his foot injury, but the downside is outweighed by a favorable matchup against a Lions defense that's surrendered 9.2 yards per target to tight ends (and 8.9 yards per pass attempt overall).
More News
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Listed as limited second straight day•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Logs limited practice•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Four receptions in blowout defeat•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Cleared for Thursday•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Logs another limited session•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Limited Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...