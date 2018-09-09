Panthers' Greg Olsen: Ready to play Week 1

Olsen was added to the Panthers' injury report Saturday for precautionary purposes while dealing with back tightness, but he's expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Adam Schefter of ESPN filed a similar report Saturday, with a source informing him that Olsen was "good to go" for the season opener after the tight end was "a little sore early in the week." Though he'll retain a questionable designation until the Panthers release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. EDT kickoff, Olsen isn't in any jeopardy of sitting out Week 1 and shouldn't face a restricted snap count either.