Panthers' Greg Olsen: Ready to play Week 1
Olsen was added to the Panthers' injury report Saturday for precautionary purposes while dealing with back tightness, but he's expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Adam Schefter of ESPN filed a similar report Saturday, with a source informing him that Olsen was "good to go" for the season opener after the tight end was "a little sore early in the week." Though he'll retain a questionable designation until the Panthers release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. EDT kickoff, Olsen isn't in any jeopardy of sitting out Week 1 and shouldn't face a restricted snap count either.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Jamaal Williams has a big opportunity in front of him, but he needs to hit the ground running...
-
Top Fantasy Football consensus rankings
SportsLine's consensus fantasy football rankings tell you who to sit and start in Week 1
-
Week 1 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 1.