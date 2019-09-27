Panthers' Greg Olsen: Ready to play

Olsen (back) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Houston, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

This is actually a step forward from last week, when Olsen was listed as questionable before catching six passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns against the Cardinals. His back injury may require management of practice reps, but it hasn't kept the tight end off the field on gamedays so far. The Texans have allowed 90 yards to TEs this season, facing Jared Cook, James O'Shaughnessy and Virgil Green. Initial feedback suggests the change from Cam Newton (foot) to Kyle Allen at quarterback isn't a negative development for Olsen's fantasy value.