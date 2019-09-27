Panthers' Greg Olsen: Ready to play
Olsen (back) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Houston, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
This is actually a step forward from last week, when Olsen was listed as questionable before catching six passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns against the Cardinals. His back injury may require management of practice reps, but it hasn't kept the tight end off the field on gamedays so far. The Texans have allowed 90 yards to TEs this season, facing Jared Cook, James O'Shaughnessy and Virgil Green. Initial feedback suggests the change from Cam Newton (foot) to Kyle Allen at quarterback isn't a negative development for Olsen's fantasy value.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 4 plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...