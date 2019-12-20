Play

Panthers' Greg Olsen: Ready to return

Olsen (concussion) has no injury designation for Sunday's game in Indianapolis.

Olsen cleared the NFL's concussion protocol at the beginning of the week, setting the stage for a return to the lineup after two missed games. His presence pushes Ian Thomas back to a reserve role, though it isn't out of the question for the Panthers to reduce Olsen's workload over the final two weeks of the season. The 34-year-old tight end played at least 78 percent of snaps on offense in each of Carolina's first 11 games, before the concussion knocked him out early in a Week 13 loss to Washington. Whatever the plan might be, Olsen and Thomas will catch passes from Will Grier instead of Kyle Allen in Week 16.

