Panthers' Greg Olsen: Records 98 receiving yards
Olsen caught eight of 10 targets for 98 yards during Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Packers.
Olsen drew double-digit targets for the first time this season and hauled in 80 percent of his looks as he finished behind only D.J. Moore in receiving yards. It was a welcome sight for Olsen's fantasy owners considering he had topped 50 receiving yards just once over the last five games. The veteran clearly still has the potential to excel in good matchups and will look to do just that next Sunday at home against the Falcons.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...