Panthers' Greg Olsen: Records 98 receiving yards

Olsen caught eight of 10 targets for 98 yards during Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Packers.

Olsen drew double-digit targets for the first time this season and hauled in 80 percent of his looks as he finished behind only D.J. Moore in receiving yards. It was a welcome sight for Olsen's fantasy owners considering he had topped 50 receiving yards just once over the last five games. The veteran clearly still has the potential to excel in good matchups and will look to do just that next Sunday at home against the Falcons.