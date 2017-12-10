Panthers' Greg Olsen: Returns Sunday

Olsen (foot) is listed as active Sunday against the Vikings.

Upon his activation from IR two weeks ago, Olsen aggravated his right foot and was subsequently held out last Sunday in order to avoid the Superdome turf in New Orleans. After turning in full sessions this week, he was tabbed with a questionable designation, but there wasn't much doubt he'd play on Carolina's grass surface Sunday. While head coach Ron Rivera doesn't expect Olsen's workload to be impacted too much, he faces a stingy Minnesota defense that has allowed just 5.8 YPT and three touchdowns to tight ends this season.