Panthers' Greg Olsen: Runs routes Wednesday

Olsen (foot) ran routes during individual drills at Wednesday's practice, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

There wasn't any chance Olsen would return this past Sunday against the Giants, but he wrapped up Week 5 prep with back-to-back limited sessions. Both Olsen and coach Ron Rivera are hopeful the tight end will be able to suit up Sunday at Washington, but the medical staff likely will want him to fit in a wide array of work to prove his right foot can handle the stress. Wednesday's injury report will provide the first inkling whether an appearance is possible for Olsen this weekend.

