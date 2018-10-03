Panthers' Greg Olsen: Runs sprints Wednesday
Olsen (foot) ran sprints on a side field during Wednesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Olsen expects to recover more quickly from his fractured right foot than he did a season ago. That said, he has yet to take part in practice since sustaining the injury Week 1, a step he must take before reasonably being a consideration for game action. While he continues onward with rehab, the Panthers will roll with rookie Ian Thomas as their No. 1 tight end.
