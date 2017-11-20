Panthers' Greg Olsen: Says he's on track to return

Olsen (foot) confirmed after Monday's practice that he still plans to return from injured reserve for Sunday's road game against the Jets, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Both player and team have expressed universal optimism the past couple weeks, repeatedly stating that Olsen is on track to return when first eligible in Week 12. It won't be surprising if he starts off with a limited role, but it sounds as if he'll be available in some capacity so long as he avoids a late setback. With Kelvin Benjamin now in Buffalo and Curtis Samuel (ankle) potentially out for the season, the Panthers can use all the pass-catching help they can get. Olsen should quickly join Devin Funchess and Christian McCaffrey as one of Cam Newton's favorite targets.