Panthers' Greg Olsen: Scores in defeat
Olsen caught two of three targets for nine yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Lions.
Olsen overcame his foot issue to play all but two offensive snaps. While his three targets marked his lowest since Week 1, Olsen did find the end zone from one yard out on Carolina's first drive. That somewhat salvaged an otherwise subpar performance from Olsen, who'll aim to get more involved through the air in Week 12 versus the Seahawks.
