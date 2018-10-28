Panthers' Greg Olsen: Scores in second straight

Olsen caught all four of his targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-21 win over the Ravens.

Olsen caught his first target of the day for an 11-yard touchdown to put the Panthers in front for good at the start of the second quarter. His only other target of the half came in the final seconds and helped set up a field goal as time expired. The 33-year-old would see just two more looks the rest of the day, both on a drive that would put the Panthers up 33-14 with less than ten minutes in the game. The Miami product now has at least four catches for 48 yards or a touchdown in each game since missing three games with fractured foot and will look for another big day Week 9 at home against Tampa Bay.