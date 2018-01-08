Panthers' Greg Olsen: Scores while topping century mark

Olsen caught eight of 12 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-26 NFC wild-card loss to the Saints.

Olsen led the Panthers in all major receiving categories, with his performance highlighted by a 14-yard touchdown to begin the fourth quarter. Considering his Pro Bowl pedigree, Olsen's output Sunday wasn't all that surprising, but it was an uncommon occurrence this season. That's because the veteran was limited to just seven regular-season appearances due to a foot injury. Even when he was available, though, Olsen topped 30 yards just once, finishing with only 17 receptions on 38 targets for 191 yards and one touchdown. Although he'll be 33 years old next season, which is the final under his current contract, Olsen can be counted on to bounce back statistically, assuming he's able to remain healthy.