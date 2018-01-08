Panthers' Greg Olsen: Scores while topping century mark
Olsen caught eight of 12 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-26 NFC wild-card loss to the Saints.
Olsen led the Panthers in all major receiving categories, with his performance highlighted by a 14-yard touchdown to begin the fourth quarter. Considering his Pro Bowl pedigree, Olsen's output Sunday wasn't all that surprising, but it was an uncommon occurrence this season. That's because the veteran was limited to just seven regular-season appearances due to a foot injury. Even when he was available, though, Olsen topped 30 yards just once, finishing with only 17 receptions on 38 targets for 191 yards and one touchdown. Although he'll be 33 years old next season, which is the final under his current contract, Olsen can be counted on to bounce back statistically, assuming he's able to remain healthy.
More News
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...