Panthers' Greg Olsen: Seemingly avoids major setback
Olsen's surgically repaired foot is believed to be okay, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Initial X-rays came back negative and further testing apparently supports the notion that Sunday's setback wasn't major. Olsen and head coach Ron Rivera have both promoted that narrative, which seemed a bit odd when dealing with a 32-year-old player making his return from a Jones fracture -- an injury that's known for post-surgery complications and often requires a follow-up procedure. The Panthers apparently believe Olsen can make it through the season without another surgery, even if he continues to deal with a bit of residual soreness along the way. He'll presumably show up on the injury report this week and likely will have a limited role if he's available for Sunday's game in New Orleans. Olsen caught one of four targets for 10 yards before exiting Sunday's 35-27 win over the Jets in the second quarter. He wanted to give it another shot after halftime but was nixed by the Carolina training staff.
