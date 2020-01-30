Panthers' Greg Olsen: Slated to move on
Olsen and the Panthers have mutually agreed to part ways after this season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Olsen's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, noted that his client "is still interested in playing and I will be in communication with other teams after the Super Bowl." Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network notes that the tight could consider moving into the broadcasting realm, but at this point it looks like Olsen is inclined to continue his playing career in 2020, if the right offer comes along.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL Fantasy Preview
Ben Gretch looks at the coaching staffs and rosters of the eight XFL teams as their inaugural...
-
Will Hunt return to Browns?
Kareem Hunt made his return to football in 2019 after an eight-game suspension for off-the-field...
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...
-
What's next for Philip Rivers?
Reports say the Chargers won't bring Philip Rivers back, but that doesn't mean he won't be...