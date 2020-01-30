Panthers' Greg Olsen: Slated to move on

Olsen and the Panthers have mutually agreed to part ways after this season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Olsen's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, noted that his client "is still interested in playing and I will be in communication with other teams after the Super Bowl." Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network notes that the tight could consider moving into the broadcasting realm, but at this point it looks like Olsen is inclined to continue his playing career in 2020, if the right offer comes along.