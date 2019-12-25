Panthers' Greg Olsen: Slowed by knee issue
Olsen was listed as a limited participant on the Panthers' estimated practice report Wednesday due to a knee injury, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Olsen was sidelined for Weeks 14 and 15 while recovering from a concussion, but the Panthers' latest practice reports reveals that he's contending with a new concern heading into Sunday's season finale against the Saints. The fact that the Panthers didn't list him as a non-participant on their report bodes well for his chances of being available once the weekend arrives.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Get help setting your Week 17 lineup with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em for wide receiver.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Tom Brady may be nearing the end of the line, but he's still got enough in him for a big performance...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 17 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 17 TE Preview: Tier 1 shrinkage
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 17 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 17 Waivers: Starters resting
With the Ravens, Bills and Vikings locked into playoff spots, plus other teams having little...
-
Playoff scenarios: Who will play Week 17
Three teams have nothing to gain in the final week of the NFL season, but does that mean they'll...