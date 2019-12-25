Panthers' Greg Olsen: Slowed by knee issue

Olsen was listed as a limited participant on the Panthers' estimated practice report Wednesday due to a knee injury, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Olsen was sidelined for Weeks 14 and 15 while recovering from a concussion, but the Panthers' latest practice reports reveals that he's contending with a new concern heading into Sunday's season finale against the Saints. The fact that the Panthers didn't list him as a non-participant on their report bodes well for his chances of being available once the weekend arrives.