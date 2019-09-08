Panthers' Greg Olsen: Snags four passes in loss
Olsen caught four of nine targets for 36 yards during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Rams.
It was a quiet opener for Olsen as young guns Christian McCaffrey and DJ Moore led the way. Olsen -- along with the aforementioned youngsters -- figure to be the core of Carolina's offense this season, but a storyline to monitor will be whether Cam Newton's scant run total from Sunday continues into the season. If so, there could be more targets to go around, but Olsen might also miss out on some of the favorable coverage he's seen in the past with linebackers eager to flow upfield to stop Newton only to have the savvy veteran slip behind them. Thursday should be a good second test against division rival Tampa Bay.
