Panthers' Greg Olsen: Snags two passes in return

Olsen caught two of five passes for 33 yards during Sunday's 38-6 loss to Indianapolis.

Following a two-game absence with a concussion, Olsen made a big 28-yard reception up the seam midway through the first quarter. He was quiet after that as rookie Will Grier had more downs than ups in his career debut. Olsen had a solid outing against Week 17's opponent, New Orleans, during their Week 12 matchup, snagging five passes for 44 yards. Unless Grier takes a step in his second game, however, Olsen may have trouble matching that output in the season finale.