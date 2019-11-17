Panthers' Greg Olsen: Solid afternoon against Dirty Birds

Olsen hauled in all five of his targets for 57 receiving yards during Sunday's 29-3 loss to the Falcons.

The veteran tight end was more than a "safety blanket" option for his young quarterback Kyle Allen in Week 11, tearing off gains of 15 and 26 yards in the passing game -- the second of which helped set up Carolina for its only score of the afternoon. Olsen is starting to look like the matchup-winning option he proved to be early on in the season, combining for 13 catches and 155 yards over his past two outings after averaging just 2.5 receptions and 27.5 yards per game between Weeks 4 and 8. Upcoming next for Olsen is a matchup against a Saints defense that surrendered 10 catches for 73 yards to Tampa Bay tight end Cameron Brate on Sunday.