Panthers' Greg Olsen: Solid in first game since Week 1

Olsen caught four of seven targets for 48 yards, but the Panthers fell by a 23-17 tally to Washington on Sunday.

It was a promising return for the veteran tight end in Week 6, as Olsen stayed involved offensively in his first appearance since aggravating a foot injury during the season opener against Dallas. The foot ailment had plagued the 33-year-old for an extended period of time, as his 48 receiving yards against Washington on Sunday provides Olsen with his third-greatest receiving output since the start of last season. Sunday brings a matchup with an Eagles defense that has proven it can be exposed through the air, ranking 20th in the league with 273 passing yards allowed per game.

