Panthers' Greg Olsen: Spectator for practice
Olsen (concussion) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Though he was present at the Panthers' facility, Olsen hasn't progressed enough from the head injury he suffered in the Week 13 loss to the Redskins to even take part in non-contact work. The tight end will likely need to demonstrate meaningful progress in the Panthers' final practice of the week Friday or he'll be at major risk of missing his first game of the season Sunday in Atlanta.
