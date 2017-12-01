Panthers' Greg Olsen: Spotted at Friday's practice
Olsen (foot) was spotted at Friday's practice with his helmet, according to Max Henson of the Panthers' official website.
Olsen did not practice either Wednesday or Thursday this week, but it appears he will have a chance to do so Friday. His status for Week 13 remains uncertain, but he would boost his chances of taking the field if he is able to get some work in at the Panthers' final practice session of the week.
