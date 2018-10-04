Panthers' Greg Olsen: Spotted in helmet Thursday

Olsen (foot) was on the field at Thursday's practice sporting a helmet and shells, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While it's not expected that Olsen's Week 5 status will be reversed after coach Ron Rivera ruled him out for the Panthers' matchup with the Giants, it's evident that the tight end is making solid progress in his recovery from a fractured right foot. Shortly after suffering the injury Sept. 9 against the Cowboys, Rapoport reported that Olsen was targeting a 4-to-5-week recovery timeline. Though he won't meet the low end of that timetable after being ruled out for Sunday's contest, a return next weekend in Washington seems to be realistic. Olsen's continued involvement in practices both this week and next will thus bear monitoring for fantasy owners who had been relying on the 33-year-old.