Panthers' Greg Olsen: Starts week practicing

Olsen (foot) is practicing Monday, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Head coach Ron Rivers said last week that Olsen was on track to return from injured reserve when first eligible ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets. The veteran tight end's participation Monday suggests he's still on track, though the extent of his practice workload isn't clear. Even if he's eased in with a limited role, Olsen should have a huge role in a Carolina passing game that's become heavily reliant on Devin Funchess and Christian McCaffrey. The 32-year-old suffered a Jones fracture in his right foot during a Week 2 win over the Bills.