Panthers' Greg Olsen: Still in protocol

Interim coach Perry Fewell said Thursday that Olsen remains in the concussion protocol, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Olsen has maintained his on-field activity (limited) in back-to-back practices to start Week 15 prep, per Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer. Whenever he reaches the fifth and final phase, an independent neurologist will have to clear Olsen of symptoms before he can take part in game action. Whether or not that occurs this week remains to be seen, but Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz are prepared to man tight end in the event of another DNP from Olsen.