Panthers' Greg Olsen: Suiting up in Week 1

Olsen (back) is active for Sunday's season-opening tilt against the Cowboys.

A rare Saturday addition to the injury report, Olsen was nevertheless expected to suit up Sunday. That's now officially been confirmed, with the former Pro Bowler ready to roll against the Cowboys without any restrictions after seeing his 2017 season cut short by injury.

