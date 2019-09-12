Panthers' Greg Olsen: Suiting up Thursday
Olsen (back) is listed as active Thursday against the Buccaneers, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Emerging from the season opener with a back injury, Olsen followed a DNP/DNP/FP practice regimen this week but still was given a questionable label for this contest. On Tuesday, he expressed optimism about his ability to suit up, and indeed that came to pass. Look for Olsen to handle the vast majority of the TE reps for the Panthers versus a Tampa Bay defense that allowed the 49ers' George Kittle to go for 8-54-0 on 10 targets Week 1.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...
-
Week 2 Trade Values Chart
Got an unexpected hole to fill after Week 1? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's...
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Rankings: Bounceback coming?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 2 rankings...