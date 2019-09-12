Panthers' Greg Olsen: Suiting up Thursday

Olsen (back) is listed as active Thursday against the Buccaneers, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Emerging from the season opener with a back injury, Olsen followed a DNP/DNP/FP practice regimen this week but still was given a questionable label for this contest. On Tuesday, he expressed optimism about his ability to suit up, and indeed that came to pass. Look for Olsen to handle the vast majority of the TE reps for the Panthers versus a Tampa Bay defense that allowed the 49ers' George Kittle to go for 8-54-0 on 10 targets Week 1.