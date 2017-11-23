Panthers' Greg Olsen: Taking wait-and-see approach

Olsen (foot) felt good after Thursday's practice, but how he reacts to back-to-back sessions over the next two days will aid in the decision to activate him for Sunday's road game against the Jets, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The Panthers will take a wait-and-see approach as Olsen practices for the first time since Week 2, when he sustained a Jones fracture in his right foot. A decision must be made by 4:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, so his availability will be known well in advance of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EDT kickoff.