Panthers' Greg Olsen: Taking wait-and-see approach
Olsen (foot) felt good after Thursday's practice, but how he reacts to back-to-back sessions over the next two days will aid in the decision to activate him for Sunday's road game against the Jets, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
The Panthers will take a wait-and-see approach as Olsen practices for the first time since Week 2, when he sustained a Jones fracture in his right foot. A decision must be made by 4:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, so his availability will be known well in advance of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EDT kickoff.
More News
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Trending toward return Sunday•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Designated to return from IR•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Says he's on track to return•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Starts week practicing•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Will increase reps Monday•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Week 12 return expected•
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...