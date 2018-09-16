Panthers' Greg Olsen: Targeting return in 4-to-5-weeks
Olsen (foot) is hopeful to return to game action in around 4-to-5 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Though Olsen was placed on injured reserve last season after fracturing the same bone in his right foot, the tight end will tentatively avoid the same fate this time around while he forgoes surgery to address the issue. The 33-year-old is hopeful that about a month of rest will be all he needs to get back on the field, though Olsen would almost certainly have to manage some level of pain if he meets his goal. While Olsen is sidelined, Ian Thomas is expected to act as the Panthers' primary pass-catching tight end, with Chris Manhertz and Alex Armah also rotating in at the position to serve mainly as blockers.
