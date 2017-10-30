Panthers' Greg Olsen: Targeting Week 12 return
Olsen (foot) confirmed that he's targeting a return from injured reserve when first eligible Week 12 against the Jets, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Olsen can resume practicing this week and is expected to do so, but he won't be eligible to play in a game until the Panthers face the Jets on Nov. 26. The team's medical staff will evaluate his progress Tuesday, with the expectation that he'll be cleared for some form of practice work by the end of the week. While he seems to be on track for the stretch run of the season, Olsen won't necessarily jump right back in to his usual every-down role. Prior to breaking his foot Week 2, the 32-year-old tight end hadn't missed a game since his 2007 rookie season in Chicago.
