Panthers' Greg Olsen: Technically listed as questionable

Olsen (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official website reports.

A full practice participant throughout the week, Olsen is on track for Sunday's game, with Panthers head coach Ron Rivera even saying that the tight end won't face any limitations with his snap count. That doesn't necessarily mean Olsen will handle a three-down role, but he at least should be on the field for most of the passing plays so long as he avoids another setback with his surgically repaired foot. Given the nature of his injury, it still wouldn't be a bad idea to check back on Olsen's status after the Panthers release their inactive list at approximately 11:30 a.m. EST on Sunday. Assuming he's not on that list, Olsen will face a Minnesota defense that has held tight ends to a feeble mark of 5.8 yards per target this season with only three touchdowns in 12 games.