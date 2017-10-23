Panthers' Greg Olsen: Testing foot next week

Olsen is expected to test out his right foot on the practice field next week, Joseph Person of The Charlotte Observer reports. "I'm starting to move around," Olsen said Monday. "Start progressing here and ... hopefully start getting on the field and doing some stuff by next week. And just take that next step. Everything's going well."

At this point in his recovery from a Jones fracture in his right foot, Olsen has rid himself of a walking boot and commenced running on an underwater treadmill. Next week doubles as the first in which he can practice since landing on injured reserve between Weeks 2 and 3. Once the Panthers see how his foot responds to football activities, his next course of action will be charted with an eye on returning to game action at the first opportunity Week 12 versus the Jets in New York.