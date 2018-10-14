Panthers' Greg Olsen: To officially make return Week 6
Olsen (foot) is active Sunday against Washington, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Olsen's "active" announcement is merely a formality, as the tight end was cleared to play earlier in the week but added back to the injury report with a "questionable" designation Friday. While there's always a risk of a setback given that Olsen himself has admitted he will eventually need surgery, the plan is for him to take on as close to a regular workload as possible. The veteran will be matched up against a Washington defense that is in the middle of the pack in terms of fantasy production allowed to tight ends, giving up 7.1 points per contest in standard formats.
