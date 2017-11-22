Panthers' Greg Olsen: Trending toward return Sunday
Head coach Ron Rivera told Brian Costello of the New York Post on Wednesday that Olsen is in line to suit up for Sunday's road game versus the Jets.
Olsen has participated in practice Monday and Wednesday this week, the former of which opened his three-week window for activation from injured reserve. By all indications, the veteran tight end will require less than one week to be ready for game action, as substantiated by Rivera. In Olsen's return, he could immediately step in as the top pass catcher for Cam Newton after Kelvin Benjamin was dealt to the Bills last month. That said, Olsen will have to compete with Devin Funchess and Christian McCaffrey for targets.
