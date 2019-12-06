Panthers' Greg Olsen: Trending toward Week 14 absence
Olsen (concussion) was spotted working out off to the side Friday and wasn't participating with the main group during the Panthers' practice Friday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
While Rodrigue notes that Olsen's activity marks a step forward compared to what he was able to do the previous two days, the tight end is still likely to be listed a non-participant for the third straight practice. The Panthers will provide an official injury designation for Olsen later Friday, but even if he gets a questionable tag, he seems unlikely to clear the five-step concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game in Atlanta.
