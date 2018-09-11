Panthers' Greg Olsen: Unlikely to land on IR
Olsen (foot) is not expected to be placed on injured reserve, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Olsen was ruled out indefinitely by the Panthers on Monday after sustaining a fractured right foot in Sunday's win over the Cowboys, but given that the team is optimistic the tight end will be able to return before the end of the season, he will be kept off injured reserve. By doing this, the Panthers will be able to avoid using Olsen as one of the two players that would be eligible to return off IR later in the season. With Olsen still in line for an extended absence, rookie Ian Thomas will likely fill in as the starter with the team potentially looking to add another tight end to shore up depth at the position.
