Panthers' Greg Olsen: Updated to questionable

The Panthers will edit their final injury report to list Olsen (foot) as questionable for Sunday's game at Washington, but coach Ron Rivera said the tight end would be 'probable' if the designation still existed, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Olsen didn't have a game designation on the initial release of the injury report after logging full practices Thursday and Friday. Despite the decision to add the tight end to the final report, coach Ron Rivera doesn't seem to have departed from his expectation that Olsen will be fine to handle his usual heavy workload. Rivera noted that the 33-year-old took more reps than normal at Friday's practice to test out his fractured foot ahead of Sunday's game, per David Newton of ESPN.com. There is still some risk of an in-game setback, as Olsen recently acknowledged the likelihood he'll eventually need surgery to address his Jones fracture. He hopes the procedure can wait until the offseason.