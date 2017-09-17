Panthers' Greg Olsen: Wearing boot on injured foot
Olsen, who has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bills, was carted back onto the Panthers' sideline with crutches and a boot on his injured right foot, Jordan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Olsen's foot injury appears to be worse than originally thought after the Panthers ruled him probable to return throughout the first half. Further assessment during halftime may have indicated a more serious issue, prompting the veteran tight end to wear a boot and use crutches without putting weight on the foot. His status for Week 3 against the Saints will likely be up in the air, while Ed Dickson assumes the No. 1 tight end role with Olsen sidelined.
More News
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...