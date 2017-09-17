Panthers' Greg Olsen: Wearing boot on injured foot

Olsen, who has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bills, was carted back onto the Panthers' sideline with crutches and a boot on his injured right foot, Jordan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Olsen's foot injury appears to be worse than originally thought after the Panthers ruled him probable to return throughout the first half. Further assessment during halftime may have indicated a more serious issue, prompting the veteran tight end to wear a boot and use crutches without putting weight on the foot. His status for Week 3 against the Saints will likely be up in the air, while Ed Dickson assumes the No. 1 tight end role with Olsen sidelined.