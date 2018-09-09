Panthers' Greg Olsen: Wearing walking boot

Olsen was using a crutch and donning a walking boot on his right foot Sunday against the Cowboys, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The scene was reminiscent of last Sept. 17, when Olsen sustained the Jones fracture that forced eight consecutive DNPs and nine in 10 games. There's no telling if this is an aggravation or a totally different injury, but the Panthers will do their due diligence before releasing a diagnosis. If he requires any sort of respite, rookie tight end Ian Thomas, Chris Manhertz and potentially Jason Vander Laan of the practice squad could experience upticks in relevance.