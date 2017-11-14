Panthers' Greg Olsen: Will increase reps Monday
Head coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday that Olsen (foot) will take on a larger workload during the Panthers' first session out of their Week 11 bye Monday, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
The "practice" will be a test of sorts to determine if Olsen will participate in the first official session of the week Wednesday, after which the Panthers will release an injury report. His listing there will be telling for his potential to play Sunday, Nov. 26 at the Jets, his first opportunity to suit up since suffering a Jones fracture in his right foot Week 2. Olsen will be welcomed back with open arms whenever he's deemed ready following Kelvin Benjamin's trade to Buffalo and the potential that rookie wideout Curtis Samuel (ankle) misses the rest of the season.
