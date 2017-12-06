Panthers' Greg Olsen: Will practice Wednesday
Olsen (foot) will take part in the Panthers' practice Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear if Olsen will be a full or limited participant in the session, but more clarity on that front should arrive shortly after practice concludes. Either way, it's a promising sign that he'll be able to return from a one-game absence due to soreness in his surgically repaired right foot and suit up Sunday against the Vikings. Olsen previously missed eight games with the fractured foot before returning to action in the Panthers' Week 12 win over the Jets, providing one reception for 10 yards before exiting the contest after experiencing a setback.
More News
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.