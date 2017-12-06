Panthers' Greg Olsen: Will practice Wednesday

Olsen (foot) will take part in the Panthers' practice Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear if Olsen will be a full or limited participant in the session, but more clarity on that front should arrive shortly after practice concludes. Either way, it's a promising sign that he'll be able to return from a one-game absence due to soreness in his surgically repaired right foot and suit up Sunday against the Vikings. Olsen previously missed eight games with the fractured foot before returning to action in the Panthers' Week 12 win over the Jets, providing one reception for 10 yards before exiting the contest after experiencing a setback.