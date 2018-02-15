Panthers' Greg Olsen: Won't require follow-up surgery
Olsen said earlier this month that he won't require any follow-up procedures during the offseason on his surgically repaired right foot, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Olsen fractured his foot in a Week 2 game after the Bills and returned from injured reserve in Week 12 to play 24 snaps in a win over the Jets, only to suffer a setback in the contest. The recurring soreness in Olsen's foot resulted in him sitting out Week 13, but the veteran tight end suited up and played normal snap counts in the Panthers' final four regular-season contests and looked like his usual, dominant self in Carolina's playoff loss to New Orleans, catching eight of 12 targets for 107 yards and a score. After ending the injury marred campaign on a high note, Olsen looks like he'll be in store for a normal offseason as he enters the final year of his contract in 2018.
More News
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...