Panthers' Greg Olsen: Won't require follow-up surgery

Olsen said earlier this month that he won't require any follow-up procedures during the offseason on his surgically repaired right foot, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Olsen fractured his foot in a Week 2 game after the Bills and returned from injured reserve in Week 12 to play 24 snaps in a win over the Jets, only to suffer a setback in the contest. The recurring soreness in Olsen's foot resulted in him sitting out Week 13, but the veteran tight end suited up and played normal snap counts in the Panthers' final four regular-season contests and looked like his usual, dominant self in Carolina's playoff loss to New Orleans, catching eight of 12 targets for 107 yards and a score. After ending the injury marred campaign on a high note, Olsen looks like he'll be in store for a normal offseason as he enters the final year of his contract in 2018.