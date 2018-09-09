Panthers' Greg Olsen: Won't return Sunday

Olsen (foot) won't return to Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

With a foot injury confirmed, Olsen's diagnosis will be of utmost interest in the aftermath of the game. If he aggravated the right foot that forced an extended absence last season, another one could be incoming for the veteran tight end. Rookie TE Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz would stand to benefit in such a scenario.

