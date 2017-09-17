Panthers' Greg Olsen: Won't return Sunday
Olsen won't return to Sunday's game versus the Bills due to a right foot injury, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Initially deemed probable to reenter the contest, Olsen didn't make his presence felt after the middle of the second quarter and wasn't seen on the sideline after halftime. Finishing Week 2 with one reception (on two targets) for 10 yards, he'll yield tight end to Ed Dickson.
